Jung Youth Strips Down NFL Approved Track, "Only One King," In Bud Light Basement Session

Nashville-based hip hop artist Justin Donahue, better known as Jung Youth, released his new single “Only One King” earlier this summer and it’s been picking up momentum ever since. Selected as the track used in promos for the NFL’s 2017/2018 Thursday Night Football season, “Only One King” finds the freestyle-savvy artist focusing on melody, reflective writing, and growth. Since it’s release, the track has garnered over 70k streams on Spotify and has received airplay on ESPN and the NFL Network, among others.

Most recently, Youth partnered with Bud Light Nashville to film a stripped down version of the song for their Bud Light Basement sessions, which we are excited to premiere here on HuffPost. "To me, this song is all about perseverance, hard work, determination, and the awareness that comes with understanding that we live and die by the same decisions we make," shares Youth on the track. Just as hard-hitting and motivational as the original, there’s a sense of empowerment that comes from the stripped down version of “Only One King” and we’re digging it. Check it out for yourself below!

Next week Youth will be releasing upcoming EP, Ambrosia, a project that has truly helped the artist and the way he creates music today. “Every one of the people involved [in the project] are all doing awesome things in their own right and we were able to come together every once in a while and just create with no other goal other than to jam out and make the best music we could,” he shares. Drawing influences from a variety of genres and incorporating it with his hip hop style, Youth is able to create something different and memorable. “It's like a time capsule. I tried to blend a lot of my influences whether that be rock and funk or pop and jazz (and of course hip hop, rap and electronic)," he adds.

It’s easy to see why Jung Youth has been making waves since being named a Red Bull Sound Select artist and sharing the stage with artists including Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah, Travis Scott, and Tory Lanez, among others. Using music as a way to look deeper into his own life, Jung Youth presents a fresh take on hip hop and we’re excited to see how fans react to his upcoming, genre-bending EP.

Jung Youth’s new EP, Ambrosia, will be released next Friday, October 6th. For more information, head on over to http://www.jungyouth.com/.