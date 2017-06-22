The Next 'Jurassic World' Movie Has A Title

We still don’t know much about next year’s “Jurassic World” follow-up, but now we at least know the title: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Universal Pictures announced the news Thursday, exactly one year before the movie hits theaters.

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

One can assume the name, which seems aligned with 1997′s “Jurassic Park: The Lost World,” refers to the havoc wreaked across the titular park in “Jurassic World.” J.A. Bayona, who is directing the film after “World” maestro Colin Trevorrow opted to make “Star Wars: Episode IX” instead,” has said this sequel will be “darker” and more pointed in its depiction of animal exploitation.

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong will reprise their roles from “Jurassic World,” while Jeff Goldblum returns to the franchise as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the first time since “The Lost World.”