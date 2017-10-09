Just A Small-Town Girl Taking Over The World: Tricia Miranda

Among the most influential choreographers in the world is Tricia Miranda, a small-town girl from Yuma, Arizona. Daughter of a Mexican father and American mother, Miranda began dancing at just four years old. However, she never imagined her passion for dance and choreography would launch her to international stardom!

After the courageous move to LA in 2001, Miranda has made her mark in the dance industry. She had a hand in choreographing Missy Elliot’s surprise appearance at the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show, worked with A-list celebrities like Beyoncé, Will I Am, LL Cool J, Snoop Dog, JLo, Usher, Britney Spears, and many more!

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Miranda shared her journey and words of wisdom with HuffPost and the Latinx community!

Instagram: @1triciamiranda

At what age did you realize dance and choreography was a career you wanted to pursue?

I started thinking about a serious dance career at around 16 or 17 because I’d been dancing, competing, and choreographing since before I was 10. I definitely had the passion for it. But after watching Paula Abdul and Britney Spears performing on Awards shows in the early 2000s, I knew I had found the career for me!

Artists are often times associated with the “starving artist” lifestyle. Did your family ever hesitate in supporting your aspirations given this misconception?

Not at all! My parents and I are from a small town where very few people barely graduate from high school. When I showed interest in pursuing a career like this, my parents were very excited! At first, thinking of me as a star was crazy, but they are my super fans. They especially brag about me since I’ve become involved with so many huge projects!

Even though you’d been working in the dance industry for many years, it was your YouTube channel that gained millions of views worldwide. Did you ever expect your videos would launch you into international fame?

Honestly, no. I was part of a huge convention so I always posted videos online. I was going on tour and to promote my classes I hired a videographer (T. Milly Productions). Suddenly, my videos like Anaconda and Rihanna’s B*tch Better Have My Money started going viral. I wasn’t trying to gain popularity through YouTube, but the videos helped me get more industry work like national commercials and feature films.

HobNob, Courtesy of hobnob.io Tricia Miranda teaches at Millennium Dance Complex located in LA, California.

What does it feel like knowing that you, a Latina from Arizona, is having such a big impact across the world?

It’s crazy! It makes me proud to be an inspiration for others, especially Latinas, because I was just a small-town girl. I never thought of myself as a role model but I get messages from my followers thanking me. There is responsibility that comes with fame, but it’s still really cool.

When it comes to choreographing, you have a unique style. Where does your inspiration come from?

My style is very mixed but I’m inspired a lot by dancehall and African dances. The thing about my choreography is that it’s never just one style — it’s never just African or just dancehall. Some of my pieces have jazz funk where you’ll see my technical side come out, given my ballet background. Other pieces, like in tour-orgaphy, are simple and clean but very effective. I was born in the 80s and raised in the 90s, so my choreography is athletic and very big and energetic. It’s definitely demanding. But that’s what makes it exciting and unique for me.

I like to describe my choreography as “new school with an old school feel.”

Pulse on tour Tricia Miranda participated in Pulse teaching a master class for dancers from all over the world.

How does it feel teaching dancers from a wide range of ages including 8 years old to even 50 years old?

I feel super spoiled because I get to see my work executed by the most ridiculous dancers in the world! Not a lot of teachers get to experience strong talent on such a wide range of ages. It also pushes me to create something better. The kids I teach are maturing and growing so fast, I don’t want them to get bored with my work. Although, I also learned a lot from going on tour. I compare other dancers to the kids from LA because at eight years old, they’re dancing better than a lot of adults! I can be demanding and expect a lot from students that haven’t had the same training and exposure. But working in other studios across the world humbles me because I learn to work with different levels of experience and styles.

What advice could you give young Latinx aspiring to pursue an artistic career?

We are one of the hardest working people I know. My parents always worked endless hours just to make barely enough money to support us as kids. With Latinos, I think we need to make bigger names for ourselves. I don’t want anyone to feel like they can’t achieve something just because they are less fortunate. Look at George Lopez and all he has accomplished. I’m a Latina choreographer that has become successful despite my background. But I’m just one person.

My advice is, don’t limit your self to one avenue — I only choreographed for artists and television at first. Becoming an influencer wasn’t in my lane so I didn’t want to pursue it. But you shouldn’t hold back like I did, venture out into every single avenue regardless of whether you can do it or not. Put your footprint in as many places as you can. You’ll learn a lot more from trying something new than staying in the same lane.

