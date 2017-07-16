Just Another Love Story This Is Not

It was the most breath-taking moment-- sunrise on Ferry Beach in Maine, impeded by nothing. Only a few thirsty souls were camped out patiently on the sugary sand waiting to catch the sun rise from its nightly nesting place. And then, precisely at 6:20 A.M, just like my very smart phone had predicted, the biggest, brightest ball of fire began to surface from the playful waters of the Atlantic Ocean. I was ready with my camera, hoping to capture this daily occurring wonder of nature. Just as I was in the process of filming this miracle in motion, elated that finally I was about to have the perfect capture for my latest article on happiness, a curious scene unfolded before my eyes.

ONP Ecstasy

I saw an exceedingly tall beauty with dreadlocks in her hair and a pair of black tights clinging to her perfectly shaped figure, run toward the rising sun. She then turned around facing the beach and with the halo of the sun framing her, started to do a spontaneous magical dance seeking the beauty of the universe with her arms up in inimitable ecstasy. At first I was infuriated that this woman had woken me up from my magical trance and had broken the stillness and the serenity of my meditative rapture but the more I watched her, the more I was enthralled. The dancing silhouette against the backdrop of the fiery sun kept me mesmerized. Don’t get me wrong- I was still somewhat annoyed at the woman and her male companion (who I spied on the beach clicking his camera nonstop to capture his lady love’s love affair with the birth of a new day) but the more I watched, the more impressed I was with her obliviousness to the world around her and her perfect union with the universe. I too smiled as my camera rolled and when she finally emerged from the surf and ran toward her admiring companion to embrace him with the passion of the rising sun, I mustered up enough courage and walked up to them. With nothing to lose, I turned to the big man and explained how his lady had disrupted my calm but that watching her made me realize what true, undiluted happiness looks like. I was so relieved that the two were not just as upset by my impulsivity. She smiled the most angelic smile, her spirit was contagious and I found myself thirsty to know more about this joyful being.

Soon we were sitting and laughing on the porch, sharing a lazy breakfast by the beach. What struck me was the deference the two, William- a 6ft.1” tall African-American man and Laura, a 6 ft. 2” slender Caucasian woman with the shapeliest body imaginable, had for each other. (And even though some may chastise me for drawing attention to race, I feel it is imperative to mention race here to bring home the fact that race is important only by way of its insignificance; in a society that trivializes the commonalities and upholds the differences of the one and only human race, it is imperative that we see how we have fallen prey to the man-made artificialities that have been imposed upon us. William and Laura who are nothing like each other on the outside, could not be more alike in heart and spirit. Once again I want to scream out loud: SCREW conventions…. but I digress).

ONP Peaceful Valley

Before long, we were talking like old friends and at the end of our euphoric engagement, I was handed an oval decal with the letters “ONP” and the words “Other Nice People” on it. This is the story of Two Nice People -- William and Laura, and Other Nice People a.k.a. ONP and their amazing journey together.

In the course of our stimulating conversation, I learned that William and Laura had come together some nine years ago. It was in 2008 when Laura’s family hosted an annual bonfire gathering featuring a guest speaker at her home in Arundel, Maine. Laura invited William, who had been her girls’ summer track coach many years earlier, along with more than a hundred community members. It was during a conversation that evening that Laura realized “William was an enlightened being”. And later, connecting again at a fundraiser for Mr. Obama’s run for the White House, Laura realized that “William understood me in a way no one had ever before.” Laura paused, looked at William with pure adoration and said: “You still do that with me”. Sometime later, Laura told her husband of twenty years that she had found someone she wanted to spend her life with. “The heart does not lie and there was no getting around the truth of the matter.” Imagine that!

“William inspired me. I needed him.”—she concluded, her big, green eyes filled with love, admiration and gratitude.

William’s experience was a bit different. He was slightly cautious with “this someone jumping into my life without knowing me” but was nonetheless intrigued. He described her as “a soft that life seemed to be missing. She is friendly, kind; we spent time talking and just hanging out, chill became chilled”. Frequently they would sit outside in the garden at William’s apartment and talk kindness, niceness. “Why would someone discard kindness like that? When you find kindness, you do not let it go. She liked me for being me. It was a refreshing change from most other gimme/gimme girls that I had known. She is bright and energetic and of course tall enough to reach for things high. It was not about I but about we. It was about giving outside of oneself”.

Eventually the two got a place together and moved in. They spent their time creatively when not working. William, who retired from the US Air Force in 1992 now works as a Middle School Head Track coach and a crossing guard in Kennebunk, Maine. Laura, drawn to Maine in 1982 from North Carolina while still in college to work at a girls’ camp was so taken by the state’s pristine beauty that she decided to stay. Now she pursues artistic endeavors when not working at a neighborhood health food store.

“He puts me first while always looking out for us.”—Laura added with that same burning passion in her eyes. I too was feeling the loving tenderness that emanated from this beautiful connection.

Quickly the two were inseparable, their lives having become closely intertwined. They began to refer to each other playfully as Olive and Popeye, which in time was shortened to Op and Po and from there on it was only natural that the symbol ONP evolved. (The N unites the ‘O’ and ‘P’).

Laura describes “ONP” as a “sentiment and an intention”. In 2011, the two decided to travel cross country and camp in as many national parks as possible to celebrate their love for each other and their passion for the outdoors. They made a simple decision to make ONP stickers and hand them out every time they had a positive experience. When I asked them what prompted this unusual plan, William casually said: “You often hear negative stories about people traveling across the country; we wanted to see it for ourselves. I guess you can call it Hope.”

So they made 100 ONP stickers, trademarked it and planned to give them out to people who unknowingly touched them through a simple act of kindness.

Throughout their trek from the sun-kissed mountains of Maine to the blazing Redwood forests of California, the two camped out every night when their bodies ached from traveling. They cooked simple meals to meet their appetite, wrote voraciously about their daily experiences, took countless photographs, played music and drew pictures of their encounters; in short art flowed freely. “It’s shedding light on the good, being always aware of what is around us, and looking at life without rose-colored glasses.” And that is exactly why they were at Ferry Beach that morning. Their simple plan that summer was to see the sunrise together every Sunday and to capture the perfect shot.

And boy was I was glad that our paths had crossed that morning because like the new day, it was also the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

ONP Friends

So far the couple has given out over 300 stickers. Most of their encounters have been documented and illustrated in the journal that they keep close at hand. Each sticker was given to someone in person--- together; no attempt has ever been made to find the recipient. “We have fond memories of each person. It is like toasting the moment and affirming that in that very moment you were nice.”

One of my favorite ONP stories was about an encounter in South Dakota. Having traveled a total of 3000 miles, the “beast” as William lovingly refers to his truck was in need of an oil change and a much-needed clean up.

ONP The Beast’s Grill

They went into a local Walmart, paid with a card and opted to get some cash but inadvertently left the money behind. As they were driving away, the young woman who had helped them at the register came running across the parking lot and flagged them down with cash in hand. Needless to say Aletha from Rapid City was the recipient of an ONP sticker.

Another equally ordinary story was at Trillium Lake in Oregon below Mount Hood. Having traveled all day, the couple was “beyond tired” and although the camp site announced that the grounds were full, they attempted to give it a try. They arrived just when the campground hosts were handling an irate and extremely unhappy camper with the utmost politeness. Laura asked if they could have a place for the night. When the hosts found out that they had traveled all the way from Maine, they opened a spot for them with electricity and running water. They even made a special visit to suggest the best viewing time for a lake-side photo of Mt. Hood. Their names were LeRoy and Mary. “Looking back, we have no idea what we would’ve done had it not been for the kindness of these strangers; although it seems trivial now, it was the most pressing problem that night”...they reminisced.

When I curiously asked why I had been fortunate enough to be the recipient of an ONP sticker, this is what I got: “You were self-effacing after you got over your bitterness. And it was about the transition of your story from negative to positive. It was an honest and good encounter.”

Laura gingerly confessed that she would someday love to find all ONP. William however says “We enjoyed the moment we had with them.” They relive their joyful experiences through their journals. It was then that I noticed that while we were engrossed in deep conversation, Laura kept sketching unstoppably. Turns out that she chronicles daily through her artwork. Fastidiously and quietly with the intention to inspire and spread good will of memories -- new and old. They are currently working on a book titled “From Atlantic to Pacific and Back”, which no doubt will be a treasure trove of many ordinary yet exceptional stories.

ONP Other Nice People

“We just like spending time together. We dream of being on the road. We love to make art and music together and be in nature--- whether it is the beach, mountains, prairie lands, and with humans or animals because we like to illustrate what we see; it is about simple life experiences.”

When cynical-me questioned whether they ever feel guilty about handing out an ONP sticker to someone who is perhaps not a nice person, William assertively but with calm in his eyes said “No. That’s because they were nice at that time; this is not about being an exemplary of niceness.” What a wonderful, non-judgmental gesture towards those who probably need to be valued most.

In the end, the wise words of William resonated with me – “Communication, honesty, and the effort to move slowly and carefully are the key to love and life. Remember that everything is done with intention.”

Yes- the intention to live life to the fullest, love without reservation and to see the goodness in others even if it is for a fleeting moment. Such is life. Love life.

You never know what a new day will bring.