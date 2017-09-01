Just because she is remarkable

Stefanie is one of the most incredible humans on earth and I’m lucky to call her my girlfriend. She’s intensely private and prefers to, in her words, “sit on the sidewalk and cheer rather than be in the parade.” She turns 30 tomorrow and, despite her reclusiveness, I think it’s important that the world get a glimpse of the woman I am lucky to know and love.

Judy Benvenuto Stefanie just drinking water from a hose. She always marches to the beat of her own drum.

She was born in Illinois while her parents, Steve and Judy, were in the Air Force and stationed at Scott Air Force Base and Chanute Air Force Base, respectively. They met on the bus on the way to technical school but they couldn’t get stationed together. Judy left the Air Force shortly before Stefanie was born but Steve continued to serve out his enlistment. In 1991 Steve was commissioned into the Coast Guard as an officer, which took them to Alexandria, VA.

Judy Benvenuto Baby Stefanie perfecting her “why did you wake me up” face that she still employs today.

Judy Benvenuto Baby Stefanie sitting in a pan. She still likes to be contained by furniture, a healthy upgrade from kitchen items.

One of my favorite things about Stefanie is her relationship with her family. She’s the oldest of three delightful children and is fiercely protective of her entire clan. I don’t come from a large family, but one of my first tastes of those dynamics came in the form of a 20+ person trip to their family lake house in Idaho just a few weeks ago. It was incredible seeing everyone interact but the part I remember most is how kind everyone was to my 9-year-old son, Ryan. Particularly great with Ryan were Stefanie’s siblings, Nick and Olivia.

Judy Benvenuto From left: Stefanie, Olivia, and Nick. Olivia maintains the ability to throw epic shade as exhibited in this photo.

Laura Bergamini Olivia giving a smooch to her sister at the CSU Fullerton Alpha Chi Omega sorority house. They are also sorority sisters.

Stefanie attended elementary school in Lorton, VA but left in 5th grade. While she was there she fancied herself a singer/songwriter and would often compose Christmas songs then run around to the neighbors and sing for them. True to her enthusiasm for both following and enforcing rules, she was poised to be the Bus Patrol Captain at the end of 5th grade but a move dashed those dreams and ended her career in transportation policy management. She retired her green sash and moved to Orange County, CA where she attended middle and high school. During high school, Stefanie earned her letter in show choir and would later fall in love with the movie Pitch Perfect. To this day, the movie is a fail safe way to brighten her day.

After graduating high school she attended California State University Fullerton where she became Vice President of Chapter Relations and Standards for the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Laura B Stefanie with two of her favorite sorority sisters, Ashley and Laura.

She got involved in politics at a young age and worked in the California State Assembly for a time before going to work at Crittendon, a child welfare agency. She worked herself up to Director of Public Policy before departing on a new adventure.

She moved to San Diego a little over two years ago and, to no one’s surprise, has taken the city by storm. She just got a promotion at work (she’s now the Director of Public Affairs for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce), was recently appointed to the San Diego Housing Commission, assumed duties as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children, and just got selected as one of the 2017 San Diego 40 Under 40. Anyone who has worked with her knows that she’s brilliant, witty, and self-deprecating. She’s endearing to those fortunate enough to interact with her on a regular basis and has developed several meaningful friendships during her short time in town.

Now, ours is your standard all-American love story. We met long before we began dating and she HATED me. She was a newly-arrived Republican and I was a mouthy Democrat with lots to say in meetings and on social media, and I still am. Fast forward many months and I offered to help with a project she was working on. My help was helpful (she has since taught me that not all help is helpful) and we decided to grab drinks one day to catch up. Little did I know what awaited. We chatted and enjoyed the company of one another, but neither let on that we were interested until just after Halloween 2016.

And then it was over; Stefanie hit me like a ton of bricks.

Author She feigns disinterest. It’s a trick.

I fell hard and fast for her and I think she may have fallen hard and fast for me too. Watching her with my son Ryan was a dream come true and she was incredibly kind to me. When we first started dating, we got very little sleep because we would stay up until all hours of the night telling one another our secrets and sharing our stories. The fact that we don’t share a political party doesn’t matter to us. She was there for me during some pretty dark times and has proven one of the most thoughtful human beings I’ve ever known.

Author Stefanie at a restaurant in Mexico. Our first day trip together. I obviously said something hilarious.

Our myriad differences don't end at the ballot box. She is prone to keeping her thoughts to herself, sharing input only when she feels she really must; I'm prone to hyperbole, having never had an opinion I didn't share. She is a champion sleeper; I am an early riser. She loves to vacation by water with a thought-provoking read and little to do; I prefer adventure and sightseeing. Despite our differences, our conversation never wanes and our politics do not define us or our love of one another.

At Stef’s cousin’s wedding. This was the first good photo of us together.

We don’t often fight but when we do it’s usually about politics. And usually because I’ve boldly stated something and looked at her expecting her to defend her party. Our very first fight was about Clarence Thomas.

But most times she’s amazingly supportive. On Christmas, she gathered all of the OpEds I’ve ever written and had them printed and bound. She didn’t stop there, she then reached out to friends of mine she had never met but knew were quite important to me and asked them to write messages to put into the cover and extra pages. I sobbed like a baby.

We moved in together after less than a year. I’m confident we will spend our lives together. We’ve picked out baby names. We both know what we want. Mostly, I want her.

Last weekend, we celebrated her 30th birthday a week ahead of time and 40 people showed up to her party. It was a great cross-section of new friends and old, political and otherwise. Stefanie has impacted each of their lives in a positive manner. Her compassion is rivaled by few, though she tries to keep it covert. She always errs on the side of protecting the feelings of others, even those she doesn’t know, often to her own detriment. She displays an empathy like few I’ve known but often tries to hide it. Despite her attempt to put on a prickly demeanor with her dearest friends, we all know it’s a sham and that hers is a large and loving heart rarely seen in our industry.

Author Waiting in line to cross the border, Stefanie’s empathy betrayed her. She felt very strongly about the puppies being sold and the children doing gymnastics in the street.

Stefanie is one of the most interesting humans I know. She is a beautiful person, inside and out. She surrounds herself with good people and accommodates them to a fault but does not want them to hug her. She’s not at all selfish but tries to tell herself that she is. She has a severe distaste for sweating. She is humble. She is fiery. She is remarkable. She is aggressively brilliant. She is the love of my life.

Author Stefanie’s friends Sophie and Melanie testing her personal space boundaries. She’s not amused.

As I mentioned before, Stef is intensely private. As she reads this the morning of her 30th birthday, she’s likely both crying and furious. But I’ll take the heat, because I’m so proud to share a life with her. I’m proud to be second fiddle to such an incredible human being. Everyone in the world should be so lucky to spend their lives with someone they love, cherish, and adore.

Author Madly in love