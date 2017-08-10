JUST SAYIN' - WHAT'S UP WITH THE MEDIA OBSESSION WITH GAME OF THRONES?

Has anyone noticed that we are experiencing a Game of Thrones pandemic? From the New York Times, to Forbes, to Time and Newsweek, to ... oh .... I don't know ... every other publication on the planet — speculations about this TELEVISION SHOW are everywhere. Coverage is right up there with North Korea’s nuclear program, and Washington politics. How is this possible? When I say "right up there", I mean that literally. The articles aren't just appearing in various Entertainment sections - they're front and center along with the news. Entertainment Weekly estimates that 16.1 million viewers watched the Season 7 Premier. That's a lot of people, but there are well over 323 million people in the United States, and over 7.5 billion people in the world. That means that the U.S. Game of Thrones fan base represents 4.98% of the population, and the worldwide numbers are well under 1%. Why all of the coverage?

Before continuing, I have to say that I'm a fan of the genre. I've read the books and I watch the show; but that's as far as it goes. It's unbelievable to me that authors are speculating about who's next to die, and second-guessing battle strategies with the precision of Civil War re-enactors.... everywhere you look.