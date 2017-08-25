Just Stopped Eating

At 97, wondering why you’re still alive, can a person just shut down, can the appetite for food and even water just fade away? It was a slow death, aided by a hospice volunteer and her medicines

I recall sitting by Mom’s bed, watching the slight rise and fall of the blanket. Good, she was still breathing. My sister, walking around a bottom corner of the bed, inadvertently pulled slightly on the blanket. Mom’s foot kicked out. We were cheered by her vigor.

A call came in from Tasmania. My brother was visiting that far-off island. He had been the only sibling present when Dad had died. He called on Facetime. Mom was able to commune with him on a cell phone.

Dying in bed is so undramatic: she just stopped breathing. “She’s gone,” said the volunteer, as if Mom had ventured out on her way to an appointment. Actually, she anticipated going to a place called heaven and worried that she’d be too old for her husband, who had died long before. (But maybe everyone there is restored to the age of 25.)

The funeral home tried to sell us a brass coffin, as if the body could be preserved with the help of a hermetic seal. She had asked to be cremated, so we left with a long corrugated box.

All the kids wrote on the top. Recalling her kindness to birds in the winter (bread on the snow), I thought of an old English metaphor of life being like a bird flying into a banquet hall, staying there a while, and exiting at the far end. My wife, a painter, added a border of flowers.

Mom had asked that her ashes be thrown in a creek. I guess she wanted to be swept to the coast. As a boy, I recall her laughing at the beach, laughing with joy.

When still walking, one of her last acts had been to make her way out the front door and into the cab of her caretaker’s pickup truck. She turned the key and began driving away. Did she hope to escape?

She had almost gone out back when I was a baby and she had a life-threatening hemorrhage after an ectopic pregnancy. Wheeled into an operating room, her consciousness began to float up to an unfinished part of the room, the start of a glowing tunnel. But then she thought of her young husband and her baby and decided to come back.