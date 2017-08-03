On Thursday, the Biebs took to Instagram to offer fans a little more insight into his decision.

“I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you,” he wrote. “I’m grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU.”

In his note, the “Sorry” singer touches on his past behavior, which was the reason China banned the pop star from performing there. Bieber said in his note that he “let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life” before thanking those around him for “reminding me of who I am and who I want to be”

As for the reason behind his decision to cancel the end of his tour, Bieber wrote, “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE.. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable.”

He concludes by telling fans that his message, though “VERY GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT,” is from the heart.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Following the initial cancellation announcement, Bieber didn’t personally comment, but his team released a statement.

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” they said. “He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run.”