07/24/2017 03:46 pm ET

Justin Bieber Just Cancelled The Rest Of His World Tour

Bieber's team didn't give a reason beyond "unforeseen circumstances."

By Maxwell Strachan
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Justin Bieber is ending his worldwide tour early. 

Justin Bieber appears to be burned out or worse. 

The singer’s team announced on Monday that Bieber is canceling the final leg of his worldwide tour, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” Bieber has been touring since May of last year in promotion of his fourth studio album, “Purpose.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” his team said in a statement. “He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run.”

“However,” the statement continued, “after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.”

The news comes just days after China decided to ban the pop star due to past “bad behavior.” Prior to canceling, Bieber had previously planned to get back out on the road, first with seven dates in six U.S. cities before jettisoning off to Canada, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Even without the final leg, he’d pulled in more than $250 million in ticket sales between the beginning of the tour in 2016 and the middle of this year.

Fans will be able to refund their tickets, according to Bieber’s team. 

Maxwell Strachan Senior Editor, HuffPost

