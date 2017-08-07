ENTERTAINMENT 08/07/2017 09:43 am ET Justin Theroux And Jennifer Aniston Celebrate Anniversary With Adorable Photos The couple tied the knot back in August 2015. By Jenna Amatulli A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST ALSO ON HUFFPOST Jennifer Aniston's Style Evolution Jennifer Aniston's Style Evolution Jennifer Aniston's Style Evolution 1 of 52 1990 Share this slide: Getty Images Suggest a correction Jenna Amatulli Trends Reporter, HuffPost MORE: Celebrities Celebrity Couples Jennifer Aniston Celebrity Weddings Justin Theroux Subscribe to the Entertainment email. Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
CONVERSATIONS