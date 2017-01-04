The couple that goofs off together, stays together. (At least if that couple is the Timberlakes.)
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were spotted at the Staples Center watching the singer’s hometown team, the Memphis Grizzlies, take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. And, to distract her husband from the Grizzlies’ eventual loss, it appears Biel decided to dance the blues away.
She’s clearly got that feeling in her body ...
Although he kept the dancing to a minimum, Timberlake got the chance to show off his basketball skills on the court. He made not one but two half-court shots, seemingly impressing his wife and their friends.
Timberlake and Biel, who recently celebrated the holidays with their almost-2-year-old son Silas, have been married since 2012 ― and it appears having fun together is the secret to a successful relationship. Who knew?!
