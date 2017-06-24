Justin Timberlake Perfectly Sums Up 'Dad Life' In This Picture

It’s almost hard to believe that the man who brought us “SexyBack” is just another goofy father.

Almost.

Justin Timberlake posted a photo on Instagram Saturday that leaves no question about his “Dopey Dad” status. Apparently the pop singer was hanging out at a play class with his adorable 2-year-old son, Silas, when he got some child-made accessories.

“When you’re the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class, if you stay any longer than 20 minutes...THIS IS YOUR FATE,” the post reads.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

We can think of worst fates, Justin.

Silas may even have a career in eyewear design, if he doesn’t pick up his parents talent for music or acting.

This down-to-earth selfie is just one of many ways Justin likes to remind us that we are not teens kissing our ’N Sync posters anymore. The 36-year-old has fully embraced parenthood and all the dad jokes it has to offer. He tagged his Father’s Day post last weekend with #howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer.

And let’s not forget that time he and his beautiful wife, Jessica Biel, dressed up like “Trolls” characters with their toddler on Halloween.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:51pm PDT

Who knew Justin would go from frosted tips to cartoon character right before our eyes?