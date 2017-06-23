STYLE
06/23/2017 05:15 am ET | Updated 2 hours ago

Justin Trudeau's Socks Are On Point

No world leader's socks have ever been so beloved.

By Dominique Mosbergen
Remo Casilli/Reuters
On Thursday, the headline of a viral Twitter moment summed up Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau's socks appeal perfectly.

Justin Trudeau knows how to stand out from the crowd.

At a NATO summit in May, amid a sea of monochrome socks in black and navy blue, the Canadian prime minister’s brightly colored footwear was unmissable.

A photograph from the day shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others huddling around Trudeau as he pulled up his pant leg to offer a better look at the multicolored pair ― and they were emblazoned with the NATO emblem

A few weeks earlier, Trudeau’s feet had made headlines when he chose to wear a pair of mismatched “Star Wars” socks to a meeting with Enda Kenny, who was then prime minister of Ireland.

The socks were a meaningful choice: The meeting was held on May 4, the date popularly known as #MayTheFourthBeWithYou, or Star Wars Day.

A post on Trudeau’s Twitter account featuring the socks quickly amassed tens of thousands of likes. “Seriously, I challenge all other leaders to be as cool as @JustinTrudeau,” wrote one impressed fan.

Trudeau’s love for cool socks has become quite the online fascination.

On Thursday, the headline of a viral Twitter moment summed it perfectly: “Trudeau’s sock game is strong.”

The proof of the pudding is in the eating... or in this case, the socks.

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Dominique Mosbergen Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Health And Medicine Justin Trudeau Women's Clothing Mens Clothing
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
We’re basically your best friend… with better taste.
Justin Trudeau's Socks Are On Point

CONVERSATIONS