Justin Trudeau's Socks Are On Point

Justin Trudeau knows how to stand out from the crowd.
At a NATO summit in May, amid a sea of monochrome socks in black and navy blue, the Canadian prime minister’s brightly colored footwear was unmissable.
A photograph from the day shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others huddling around Trudeau as he pulled up his pant leg to offer a better look at the multicolored pair ― and they were emblazoned with the NATO emblem.
A few weeks earlier, Trudeau’s feet had made headlines when he chose to wear a pair of mismatched “Star Wars” socks to a meeting with Enda Kenny, who was then prime minister of Ireland.
The socks were a meaningful choice: The meeting was held on May 4, the date popularly known as #MayTheFourthBeWithYou, or Star Wars Day.
A post on Trudeau’s Twitter account featuring the socks quickly amassed tens of thousands of likes. “Seriously, I challenge all other leaders to be as cool as @JustinTrudeau,” wrote one impressed fan.
Trudeau’s love for cool socks has become quite the online fascination.
On Thursday, the headline of a viral Twitter moment summed it perfectly: “Trudeau’s sock game is strong.”
The proof of the pudding is in the eating... or in this case, the socks.
