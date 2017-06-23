Justin Trudeau's Socks Are On Point

Justin Trudeau knows how to stand out from the crowd.

At a NATO summit in May, amid a sea of monochrome socks in black and navy blue, the Canadian prime minister’s brightly colored footwear was unmissable.

A photograph from the day shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others huddling around Trudeau as he pulled up his pant leg to offer a better look at the multicolored pair ― and they were emblazoned with the NATO emblem.

Breaking: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows off his socks to Merkel & C.O. at the NATO summit. pic.twitter.com/YqhamrxIi6 — Mark Slatem (@trentster) May 25, 2017

A few weeks earlier, Trudeau’s feet had made headlines when he chose to wear a pair of mismatched “Star Wars” socks to a meeting with Enda Kenny, who was then prime minister of Ireland.

The socks were a meaningful choice: The meeting was held on May 4, the date popularly known as #MayTheFourthBeWithYou, or Star Wars Day.

A post on Trudeau’s Twitter account featuring the socks quickly amassed tens of thousands of likes. “Seriously, I challenge all other leaders to be as cool as @JustinTrudeau,” wrote one impressed fan.

Trudeau’s love for cool socks has become quite the online fascination.

On Thursday, the headline of a viral Twitter moment summed it perfectly: “Trudeau’s sock game is strong.”

The proof of the pudding is in the eating... or in this case, the socks.

Why is Justin Trudeau my dream man? Leader. Quirky. Intelligent. Socks. Kill me. https://t.co/6IDRGZ3ony — Victoria Hunt (@pre_Classic) June 22, 2017