Justin Trudeau’s sock game is out of this world and in a galaxy far, far away.
The Canadian prime minister revealed a pair of Chewbacca socks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation event in New York City on Wednesday:
They appear to be a pair of $20 “Chewie” socks from the brand Stance, which Trudeau has worn before:
Of course, people on Twitter went crazy for Trudeau’s socks:
Even William Shatner of “Star Trek” fame chimed in and jokingly called out Trudeau:
Trudeau, who is known for his strong sock game, wore a mismatched pair of “Star Wars”-themed socks earlier this year. The date was May 4, also known as #MayTheFourthBeWithYou, or Star Wars Day.
Never change, Trudeau.
