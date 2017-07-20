A City Torn Apart By Police Brutality Marches For Healing And Justice

MINNEAPOLIS ― Hundreds gathered Thursday in a Minneapolis neighborhood for a rally to demand justice and mourn the victims of police shootings across the United States, including Justine Damond, the 40-year-old Australian native who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last weekend.

Damond was fatally shot on Saturday by police officer Mohamed Noor after she had called 911 to report hearing a potential sexual assault taking place near her home in the city’s upscale Fulton neighborhood.

On Thursday evening, members of Damond’s family were surrounded by activists from across the city in a display of solidarity. Damond’s fiance Don, his son Zach and his mother Sharon Sebring stood side by side with the family of Philando Castile, the black man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Falcon Heights last year during a traffic stop.

Hayley Miller Justine Damond's fiance Don Damond is embraced by Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile, during a rally in Minneapolis.

“We gather here to grieve together in solidarity with the families, the families of those killed by police,” Ashley Harness, a pastor at Lyndale United Church of Christ and a resident of the neighborhood, said during the rally. “Justine Damond, Philando Castile, Jamar Clark, Marcus Golden, Tycel Nelson, Terrance Franklin, and all those who have been killed by police in Minnesota and beyond.”

“Help us, help us hold our unjust system accountable without fanning the flames of anti-Somali fear or Islamophobia,” she continued, referring to the heritage of the officer who killed Damond. “Help us to bear together in community our grief that looks like everything from tears to rage, all of which are holy.”

As the sun began to set, gatherers chanted anti-violence messages, including: “She called 911,” “No justice. No peace. Prosecute the police” and “The people united will never be defeated.”

In heartfelt and inspiring speeches, Damond’s friends and neighbors also didn’t shy away from difficult questions, recognizing that their neighborhood rarely faces the kind of police violence other communities in the city see on a regular basis.

“I’m here today because this tragedy is close to home for me in a way I never experience,” Sarah Kuhnen, one of Damond’s neighbors, said in a moving speech to the crowd. “I have to be honest here and explain my privilege.”

“I have felt completely safe in my new neighborhood as a white woman, as a mother, a wife and a citizen in this city,” she continued. “Today, I feel scared. I don’t feel safe in my neighborhood.”

“This is not about one police officer ― this is about a broken system. ... It is past time for me and other white people to wake up. ... We all deserve to feel safe, including our Somalian neighbors.”

John Thompson, Philando Castille’s best friend, said there were “too many mothers crying.”

“I never thought I’d be speaking on behalf of a white woman getting murdered by the police. It’s not about race. It’s not about white. It’s not about black. It’s about the police chief killing us,” Thompson said. “We will not accept this anymore.”

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges was also at the gathering, but declined to comment to reporters, saying she wanted to focus on speaking with the community members instead.

Thursday’s event was organized by Damond’s neighbors, as well as Women’s March Minnesota and The New North, an intersectional movement.

“The neighbors of Justine organizing this event feel strongly that this space be one that honors not just Justine, but ALL of those who have been killed by police in our city,” organizers wrote on the event’s Facebook page. “Lives lost to police violence deserve a MARCH, deserve justice, deserve recognition of the systemic racism and white supremacist culture that kills.”

Hayley Miller/HuffPost

Questions remain about what exactly motivated Noor to shoot Damond in the abdomen on Saturday night. Noor and his partner had been called to the alley behind Damond’s home to investigate reports of a possible assault. When Damond approached the police car on the side of the driver, Noor shot her from the passenger’s seat.

An attorney for Noor’s partner, Matthew Harrity, said it’s possible the officers were concerned about being ambushed at the time.

Hayley Miller

Earlier Thursday, Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau said Damon “didn’t have to die.” She based her analysis on information released by the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

“On our squad cars you will find the words, ‘To protect with courage and serve with compassion.’ This did not happen,” Harteau said during a press conference.