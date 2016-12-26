Kacey Musgraves Follows Her Arrow To A Christmas Eve Engagement

Normally we’d mind our own biscuits, but we just heard country singer Kacey Musgraves is engaged to musician Ruston Kelly.

The “Follow Your Arrow” singer showed off her new ring on Christmas Day in an Instagram post, enthusiastically writing, “I didn’t say yes ... I said HELL YESSSS!!” Apparently, Kelly proposed in Musgraves’ childhood home in Texas the night before.

The 28-year-old singer shared a video explaining how it all went down. “We had just been at my parent’s house randomly having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in that I now have,” she wrote in the caption. Then, Musgraves wrote, Kelly had Musgraves’ sister and brother-in-law sneak off to decorate her childhood bedroom “in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations.”

Henry Mancini’s “Two for the Road” was playing in the background, she explained, making it the perfect time for Kelly to get down on one knee.

Rick Diamond via Getty Images Musgraves and Kelly attend the 50th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 2, 2016.

In her original post, Musgraves called Kelly “the best man I’ve ever met.” The songstress was previously linked to her guitarist Misa Arriaga, but it seems things heated up between Kelly and Musgraves this fall. She shared a photo of herself with the Nashville-based artist several months ago, and the two walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards this November.

For his part, Kelly also seems pretty psyched.

I ASKED AND SHE SAID YES. Luckiest and happiest man in the universe today. I love you, @KaceyMusgraves. For all time. pic.twitter.com/rAVtu90CXT — Ruston S. Kelly (@RustonKelly) December 25, 2016

Check out more photos of Musgraves’ very special Christmas below.

I NEVER KNEW LOVE COULD BE THIS FUN (Photos by @kellychristinesutton, of course!) A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:19am PST

Perfection 💍😭💕 Thank you, my love. A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:26pm PST

So thankful for my sister and bro in-law angels for helping make such a big day so sparkly and unforgettable. Mae + Satsuki 4Ever 😭💕 My heart is a puddle of glitter. A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:48am PST