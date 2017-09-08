Kaia Gerber, the 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, made her New York Fashion Week debut Thursday night.

The teen ― who is the spitting image of her famous mother ― walked for Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show. Numerous celebrities attended the show, including Lupita Nyong’o, Brooke Shields, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images Walking the runway for the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sep. 7.

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images Kaia Gerber leaving the Calvin Klein collection show.

Her model brother, Presley Gerber, recorded his sister’s first walk in an Instagram story and seemed very excited for her:

A post shared by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber_news) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

“CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel… I love you endlessly Raf!” Kaia wrote on Instagram after the show.

She also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her NYFW journey, including one with her “big sis” Karlie Kloss:

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

People magazine predicts Gerber will walk in Marc Jacobs’ NYFW show as well this week, as she’s already the face of his beauty brand.

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT