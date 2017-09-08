STYLE
09/08/2017 01:17 pm ET

These Pics Of Cindy Crawford's Daughter, Kaia Gerber, Will Give You Déjà Vu

She got it from her mama.

By Carly Ledbetter
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Rande, Kaia and Presley Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards on Sep. 8, 2016. 

Kaia Gerber, the 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, made her New York Fashion Week debut Thursday night. 

The teen ― who is the spitting image of her famous mother ― walked for Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show. Numerous celebrities attended the show, including Lupita Nyong’o, Brooke Shields, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and Jake Gyllenhaal. 

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
Walking the runway for the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sep. 7. 
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Kaia Gerber leaving the Calvin Klein collection show. 

Her model brother, Presley Gerber, recorded his sister’s first walk in an Instagram story and seemed very excited for her: 

“CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel… I love you endlessly Raf!” Kaia wrote on Instagram after the show.

She also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her NYFW journey, including one with her “big sis” Karlie Kloss

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

People magazine predicts Gerber will walk in Marc Jacobs’ NYFW show as well this week, as she’s already the face of his beauty brand. 

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Her runway reign is just beginning. 

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
These Pics Of Cindy Crawford's Daughter, Kaia Gerber, Will Give You Déjà Vu

CONVERSATIONS