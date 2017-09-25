Kakistocracy, Kleptocracy or foolocracy?

Grace Virtue

A democracy is a system of government in which supreme power is vested in the people. Supposedly, it is exercised through a system of representation, usually involving periodically held free elections. Advocates will argue that there are other ways to participate in the process but most substantively it comes down to voting at election time, and nearly all else flows from the outcome of those votes.

I have always found the term conceptually nebulous and practically useless in its application because most self-styled democracies are oligarchies, where small homogeneous groups of wealthy individuals or corporations dominate. One way or the other, they control or sharply influence the electoral processes and whatever limited ways the people have to participate.

Acceptance of the term and what it stands for then, is most valuable to the oligarchs because it perpetuates a misconception that the people have a real say in how their societies are governed, thereby safeguarding the establishment (from potential revolt of the masses), and the capitalist system. The idea that there aren’t better ways—better alternatives to western-style democracies—is not true; better ways have simply not been sufficiently or more effectively tested. Perhaps this is because the real goal of “democracy” is not to give people a say in their own lives and societies but to perpetuate capitalism, an inhumane economic ideology which supports the exploitation of the many by the few. To the extent that, worldwide, there is growing disquiet with capitalism, and scrutiny of its full implications on humanity, notions of democracy invites the same.

Since the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States and the exposure of glaring systemic weaknesses, I have been thinking of more honest ways to describe our current system of government. The term “kakistocracy” comes to mind. This little-known word of Greek origin combines the meaning of kakistos (“worst”) with “cracy” which means to rule or govern.

Kakistocracy conveys the opposite of “aristocracy,” a form of government in which power is held by the “nobility.” A kakistocracy then is a highly corrupt and none performing government run by the least qualified and/or the most unprincipled and unscrupulous citizens.

The first known use of the word was in 1829 in “The Misfortunes of Elphin,” written by English satirical writer Thomas Love Peacock. In the United States, the first use was by poet James Russell Lowell, who asked in an 1876 letter: “Is ours a government of the people, by the people, for the people, or a kakistocracy rather, for the benefit of knaves at the cost of fools?”

“Kleptocracy”, another word of ancient Greek origin also comes to mind. It combines “kléptēs/klepto” which means “thief/steal”) with “kratos/cracy” and literally means the rule of thieves or rulership by “those who seek status and personal gain at the expense of the citizenry.” In a kleptocracy, government exists to increase the personal wealth and political power of its officials and the ruling class at the expense of the wider population, mostly “without even the pretense of honest service.”

An article in the Washington Post, January 4, 2017, asserts that “every country suffers from corruption, but not every country is a kleptocracy. Kleptocracy arises when a country’s elite …systematically steal from public funds on a vast scale. They do so by undermining democracy and the legal system, gaining control over vital economic assets (usually the banking and natural-resource sectors), and ultimately amassing unimaginable wealth.”

My exploration of the first two terms landed me some other interesting choices, including “foolocracy” - a government or domination of society by fools. The Miriam dictionary defines a “fool” as “a person who acts unwisely or imprudently; a silly person,” or “a person lacking in judgment or prudence; a harmlessly deranged person or one lacking in common powers of understanding.”

A snobocracy is a government run by snobs—people who think they are better than those they are elected to serve or “with an exaggerated respect for high social position or wealth, who seek to associate with social superiors, and dislike people or activities regarded as lower-class.” A phallocracy is a government run by men, and an aristocracy is a government by simple majority.

There is no mutual exclusivity here – being one form of government identified from these categories does not mean it cannot also be another. Oligarchies are quite often corrupt, kakistocracy and a kleptocracy are quite similar, a snobocracy is not far removed from a foolocracy, and a phallocracy will likely have strong elements of a foolocracy as well.