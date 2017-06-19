Kaley Cuoco is now a silver fox.

The “Big Bang Theory” actress debuted an icy new look a few days ago and she ― and her fans ― are loving it.

“Thank you @faye.woods for giving me some dreamy sherbet hair,” the actress wrote on Instagram, showing off her new locks and accompanying unicorn necklace.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Cuoco’s “dreamy” new hair.

“Stunning,” one follower wrote, while another cheekily added, “Cant wait for Sheldon’s reaction.”

A few weeks before she added silver to her hair, Cuoco’s hairstylist dyed her hair an icy blonde (perhaps in preparation for the big change):

This isn’t the first time the actress has sported a color other than blonde, as Cuoco debuted cotton candy pink hair a few years ago:

Cuoco has said before that she loves to switch up her look, especially after she finishes filming for her hit TV show.

“It’s very important for me to change my look after wrapping each season,” the actress said in an Instagram caption last year. “I love playing Penny, but it’s good for me to bring it back to Kaley 🙋🏼 last year I chopped it all off - this year I’m doing the opposite.”