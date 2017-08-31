Kamala Harris Announces Support For Bernie Sanders' Single Payer Bill

Harris’ revelation is a win for left-leaning activists in two key ways. It adds high-profile support to the “Medicare for all” proposal that has become a top priority for restive progressives. And in allying with the activist base of the Democratic Party, Harris, often shortlisted for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination, is signaling her desire to assuage the concerns of her skeptics on the left .

“This is about understanding, again, that health care should be a right, not a privilege. And it’s also about being smart,” Harris said, explaining her stance at a town hall in Oakland, California. “It is so much better that people have meaningful access to affordable health care at every stage of life, from birth on. Because the alternative is that we as taxpayers otherwise are paying huge amounts of money for them to get their health care in an emergency room.”