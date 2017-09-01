Kamala Harris Moving Left On Economics Is The Right Move For Democrats

Senator Kamala Harris has been pegged as a possible candidate for President of the United States in 2020. The Junior Senator recently announced that she will be co-sponsoring Senator Bernie Sanders’ Medicare For All Bill.

As I said tonight in Oakland, I intend to cosponsor the Medicare for All bill. Health care is a right, not a privilege. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 30, 2017

This came as a surprise to myself and many other progressives, as we had thought that Kamala Harris was more of a centrist. We had thought that she would rather just amend Obamacare slightly, in effect not rocking the boat and maintaining her big corporate support.

It seems to be the case that the Junior Senator is taking an economic turn to the left, as she also tweeted on Twitter that healthcare should be a right, not a privilege:

Health care is a right. RT if you agree. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 31, 2017

These are the words that would have won Hillary Rodham Clinton the election against President Trump in 2016.

Recently, Joy Ann Reid stated that “economic populism won’t exactly be a winning strategy for Democrats”. This is the reason why Hillary Clinton lost the election, because she refused to unilaterally support a 15-dollar minimum wage, single payer healthcare, or free college education, and most of her talks were absent when it came to substance. Hillary Clinton got hit hardest in the Rust Belt, where workers in factories failed to see how she would help them, because she previously called the Trans Pacific Partnership “the gold standard” and supported NAFTA.

Kamala Harris is making the correct move, in moving to the left in economics, as the major chunk of Americans are actually independents, about 43% of them. The recipe for winning elections is staying principled in fighting for 15-dollar minimum wage, universal healthcare, and universal education.