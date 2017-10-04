TRAVEL
10/04/2017 08:59 am ET

The 10 Most Instagrammable Spots In Kansas City, Missouri

Baseball, breweries and SO much barbecue. 📸 👍

By Suzy Strutner

Kansas City, Missouri, may be new to your must-go list, but its roots as a travelers’ outpost run deep. This historic metro started as a trading hub for French fur purveyors and covered wagons headed west. Now, it continues to attract visitors with its jazz music, artsy neighborhoods and legendary barbecue

We toured Instagram for the best places in Kansas City to take a photo. See below for your picture-perfect itinerary. 

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

Do you love to take photos in Kansas City? Tell us what we missed! Tag your favorite Instagram posts with #ListenToAmerica and we’ll add a few to this post.

MORE FROM LISTEN TO AMERICA

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
Kansas City Food Scene
Suzy Strutner
Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Instagram Kansas City Kansas City Missouri
The 10 Most Instagrammable Spots In Kansas City, Missouri

CONVERSATIONS