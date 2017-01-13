COMEDY

Bryan Cranston Steals The Show In James Corden's Spoof Kanye West Soap Opera

Introducing... “The Bold And The Lyrical."

01/13/2017 03:43 am ET
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

The Bold And The Lyrical” is 2017’s most gripping (spoof) soap opera.

On “The Late Late Show,” Bryan Cranston, Giovanni Ribisi and James Corden used lyrics from Kanye West songs to win Jessica Biel’s heart. Except Cranston sometimes took the words a little too literally or used a completely different rapper’s rhymes.

See how many of the songs you can name by watching the full clip above.

