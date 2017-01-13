“The Bold And The Lyrical” is 2017’s most gripping (spoof) soap opera.
On “The Late Late Show,” Bryan Cranston, Giovanni Ribisi and James Corden used lyrics from Kanye West songs to win Jessica Biel’s heart. Except Cranston sometimes took the words a little too literally or used a completely different rapper’s rhymes.
See how many of the songs you can name by watching the full clip above.
