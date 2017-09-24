Karam AboulHoda: The Ultimate Dubai Business Success Model

You hear a lot of businessmen and entrepreneurs who have made it big, but you only hear little of how they started, their hustles and how they moved to the top of their business. While some started as teenagers and in their early 20s, some started as very grown adults, and others have the genesis of their business stories in their pre-teens. Karam AboulHoda is a perfect example of a business magnate who started before his teens and grew to a successful businessman.

How He started his Business Life.

Mrkay, as he is popularly known, started the life of a businessman very early in his life. 10 years old Karam in 1999, started his business life as the manager of a small grocery store. This gave him the business exposure and experience that will later increase his love for business and lead him to study in this line.

At age 11, as the manager of a grocery store, He was involved in the business decision making process of the store and the branding required to increase sales. This will later help him at the later age of 15 when he started investing in the financial stock market and also in his involvement in the decision-making strategies of his family business at age 17.

Karam always had the determination to be a businessman, and these early business activities of his were helping him grow towards what he wanted to be. His parents had a fundamental role to play in this process; they thought him management, decision making, confidence and carefulness in business.

His love for business had a lot to do with the direction his life took.

This constant presence in the business sphere, inspired him to study Business Administration. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the American University of Beirut in 2010. And later his master’s degree in business administration in 2012. During his studies, he received a bag full of awards both as an undergraduate and master’s student.

His first entrepreneurial engagement after his studies was running a media agency in the UAE and afterward engaged in a lot of other business ventures in which he was an outstanding success.

In 2013, he started his business in energy saving and efficiency technology. In 2014 he reinvested into real estate (which he earlier went into after his bachelor’s degree), he grew as far as owning his own building project in the following year (2015) which included building of residential units in Dubai, and later in 2016 he ventured into the online business world; where he focused on rendering online services to companies in the beauty, servicing and online businesses and later spread his investment wings to other businesses.

Business philosophy

What made him so successful in all his business ventures?

In his words, he attributes his ability to quickly adapt to changes as the key factor to his success in business.

Who is Mrkay at the moment?

Karam AboulHoda is a single businessman with six brothers. He grew as far as developing a building project in 2015, which emphasizes more on investment and leveraging the overall business income and hunting successful business around the world analyzing it. He is a Social Media Marketing expert, a project management expert, digital marketing and online marketing expert. He and his brothers work together on different business venture including education, energy, real-estate, construction, development, online services and beauty centers. He takes pride in being fit and healthy and takes a lot of pleasure in visiting the open sea.

Karam AboulHoda, is a true born businessman, whose early start in the business world and exceptional business philosophy has set him out and made him successful.