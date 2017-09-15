Karan Gill: Leading Teams On And Off The Gridiron

US unemployment and underemployment rates have gradually climbed over the past two decades, according to Reuters. If facing a tougher job market than our parents did wasn’t stressful enough for young adults, a rising housing market has only added to the burden. According to the US Census Bureau, from 1975 to 2016 “living with a spouse” was surpassed by “living with parents” as the most popular living situation for people ages 18-34. In essence, 90s babies have it hard, and inexpensive, public forms of entertainment have become the primary distraction. While most youth are merely spectators, some millennials have taken these forms of entertainment and injected themselves in the center, asserting themselves as influencers and change-makers for the industry. Karan Gill is one of these trailblazers.

When he was just 20 years old, he helped USC dazzle over 19 million viewers who tuned into the 2017 Rose Bowl. As a student coach for the Trojans, Gill was an integral component of the defensive staff that helped stifle the ferocious Penn State offense in a 4th quarter come from behind victory.

Karan is the epitome of millennial culture. A marketing professional with a wide variety of disciplines in his background, with experience ranging from coaching in an elite college football program, to marketing and digital media with high-profile athletes, entertainers, and business professionals. While his experience ranges across such a wide scope, there is one commonality amongst his work: a relentless drive to find opportunities to innovate.

“Someone I look up to, Sam Hinkie (former GM of the Philadelphia 76ers), wrote something that I try to live by, that a necessary condition of performing at the highest level is thinking differently from the herd, because you will never surpass others by continuing what everyone else is already doing.” - Karan Gill

Gill's thirst for innovations stems from his desire to reach the top of his fields. By consistently utilizing new techniques and thinking outside the box, he's brought fresh thinking and new ideas to both football, and marketing that have taken his career and clients' projects to new heights.

One of his most innovative pieces of work was during his time as a Student Coach for the USC Football program, helping the program through their Rose Bowl winning season by implementing new analytical techniques in the week's game breakdown. Gill was able to expose significant and unforeseen tendencies from opposing offenses, including key contributions against Notre Dame, #4 ranked Washington, and their Rose Bowl Game opponent, Penn State.

