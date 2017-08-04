Ralph Macchio Is Returning To Star In A 'Karate Kid' Sequel

The 1984 hit “Karate Kid” is officially getting a spinoff series, titled “Cobra Kai,” and its log line perfectly sums it up:

“The show is about two men addressing past demons and present frustrations the only way they know how: through karate.”

Hell yes.

The two men are Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively.

Per Deadline, the description continues: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Pat Morita, the actor who played Mr. Miyagi, died in 2005.

YouTube Red will release this project in 2018. According to Deadline, clips and other content related to the original movie have amassed over 1 billion views on the video platform to date.

And if you’re curious what Ralph Macchio looks like as a Karate Man, here you go: