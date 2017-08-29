The Kardashians and Jenners have come out to show their support to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Many celebrities have taken to social media to share how they’re helping those in Houston, Texas, who have been affected by the devastating flooding and chaos.

Comedian Kevin Hart launched a fundraiser called the Hurricane Harvey Challenge and has been actively campaigning for others to join him.

Help me Help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by donating whatever you can here https://t.co/RmB49hpBoD ....Lets make a difference!!! — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 29, 2017

Kris Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have all tweeted that they are answering Hart’s call and donating to help Houston:

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong https://t.co/f8iurk8dNX — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017

The funds for the Hurricane Harvey Challenge will go to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.