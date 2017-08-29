ENTERTAINMENT
08/29/2017 05:01 pm ET

Kardashians And Jenners Lend Hand To Houston, Donate $500K To Those In Need

"Houston we are praying for you!"

By Jenna Amatulli

The Kardashians and Jenners have come out to show their support to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Many celebrities have taken to social media to share how they’re helping those in Houston, Texas, who have been affected by the devastating flooding and chaos.

Comedian Kevin Hart launched a fundraiser called the Hurricane Harvey Challenge and has been actively campaigning for others to join him.

Kris Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have all tweeted that they are answering Hart’s call and donating to help Houston:

The funds for the Hurricane Harvey Challenge will go to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

The current death toll is unknown, but The New York Times has reported at least five deaths in the aftermath of the hurricane. 

Jenna Amatulli Trends Reporter, HuffPost

