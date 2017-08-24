Karina Smirnoff Celebrates New Makeup Line

Last week at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, world renowned dancer, Karina Smirnoff celebrated the launch of her new make-up line, 'Karina Collection’, in partnership with LASplash Cosmetics!

At the exclusive event, guests were introduced to the Karina Collection at the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Suite, followed by the main event at Le Jardin, where guests enjoyed an amazing treated experience with makeup applications, lipstick card readings, and nails by Nail Garden, while selecting their favorite Karina Collection lip color & posing at the special kissing photo booth.