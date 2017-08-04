Karlie Kloss may not know Destiny’s Child songs, but she sure knows how to work a long purple leather skirt.

The supermodel stepped out wearing the vivid high-waisted side-slit skirt with a plain white tee to the launch of the Hanes x Karla T-shirt collaboration in Los Angeles on Thursday night. She paired her newly platinum ponytail with a bright red lip and minimal jewelry.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images When you know you've pulled off a tricky statement skirt.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images So gorgeous!

We truly can’t believe this unlikely pairing not only works, it wows.

The Kode With Klossy founder also celebrated turning 25 on Thursday and, according to her Instagram, it appears she had a little birthday party at Disneyland.

“Thank you ALL for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes,” the model captioned a photo of herself at the happiest place on earth. “I am the happiest (and biggest) kid today. Can’t believe I’m 2️⃣5️⃣ .”

