Kat Graham Prepares To Say Goodbye To 'The Vampire Diaries'

After eight years, Kat Graham will soon say goodbye to Bonnie Bennett, her character on the hit CW series “The Vampire Diaries.”

The supernatural drama, which is in its eighth and final season, will wind down in March, and Graham says she’s not 100 percent ready to say goodbye.

“It hasn’t hit me,” she told The Huffington Post in December. “That’s honestly the truth. Because sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna miss it. And I can’t believe it’s over.’ And I’m completely not there ... But it hasn’t hit me that eight years of a TV show is coming to an end and that I’m not going back to it … I haven’t known a free February or a free March in eight years.”

Graham, 27, feels as though she grew up on the beloved series, which co-stars Ian Somerhalder, Candice King and Paul Wesley.



“When I started this show, I didn’t really know who I was,” she said. “I knew who I wanted to be. But I think when you’re a young girl and you’re starting off on a TV show you don’t know anyone. You’re kind of fielding your way through everything. And I would have to say that being able to ... grow with the character who came to terms that she was a witch ... it’s actually kind of profound if you’re talking about the parallels of life and coming into your power as a young woman. I would have to say this character definitely helped me come into my own.”

The CW Kat Graham as Bonnie on "The Vampire Diaries"

At the time of our interview, Graham said she didn’t know how the series would end; they hadn’t finished filming the final episodes yet. Still, it doesn’t sound like the show’s writers would share details with the actress anyway.

“They would keep it away from me for sure because I talk a lot!” she joked.

Looking ahead, Graham says she’ll certainly miss her “Vampire Diaries” co-stars.

“I’m friends with everyone. I don’t have beef with anyone. I hope we can all support each other wherever we end up going,” she said.

For her part, Graham will focus on her music career as she releases her sophomore full-length album this year, featuring the single “All Your Love.”

So, maybe February and March won’t be so slow for Graham after all.

“The Vampire Diaries” returns Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Head here for our full interview with Graham.