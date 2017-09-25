Kate Hudson Reveals Her Shaved Head On The Red Carpet

Kate Hudson hit the red carpet on Saturday night to celebrate the premiere of her new movie, “Marshall.”

The actress, who recently shaved her head for a secret new project with Sia, wore a gorgeous, silver Stella McCartney dress. She accessorized with a silver clutch and diamond earrings.

J. Countess via Getty Images Kate Hudson attends the 21st Annual Urbanworld Film Festival at AMC Empire 25 theater on September 23, 2017 in New York City.

J. Countess via Getty Images Now THOSE are some diamonds.

Hudson also brought along her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, to the premiere. Fujikawa and Hudson previously made their red carpet debut together at the premiere of “Snatched,” which starred Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, and Amy Schumer.

Ray Tamarra via Getty Images So cute!

At the premiere, Hudson raved about Fujikawa in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“He’s standing very nicely, waiting,” Hudson said, while looking over at her date. “He’s the best! I’ve known him a long time.”