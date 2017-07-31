On Monday morning, it was announced that Anthony Scaramucci was out as the White House communications director after only 10 days on the job.
Naturally, people on Twitter had a field day with the news.
One social media post, shared by Kate Hudson, took the cake. Hudson, who starred in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” posted a photo of the 2003 movie’s title font alongside an image of Donald Trump and Scaramucci.
“Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!” she captioned the image. It really is something.
Of course, Hudson wasn’t the only person to make this joke. A few others shared the rom-com’s poster Photoshopped with Trump and Scaramucci in place of Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, or referenced the movie in their tweets.
Thank you, people of Twitter. And thank you, Kate Hudson. We needed a Monday laugh.
CONVERSATIONS