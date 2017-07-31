On Monday morning, it was announced that Anthony Scaramucci was out as the White House communications director after only 10 days on the job.

Naturally, people on Twitter had a field day with the news.

One social media post, shared by Kate Hudson, took the cake. Hudson, who starred in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” posted a photo of the 2003 movie’s title font alongside an image of Donald Trump and Scaramucci.

“Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!” she captioned the image. It really is something.

Of course, Hudson wasn’t the only person to make this joke. A few others shared the rom-com’s poster Photoshopped with Trump and Scaramucci in place of Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, or referenced the movie in their tweets.

.@realDonaldTrump must have been watching "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/OlDppJabXg — Joseph Dickson (@joe4ska) July 31, 2017

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003) pic.twitter.com/cM84hhrUQY — Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) July 31, 2017

i've never been more ready to use my skills. pic.twitter.com/E17WMhaKty — sarah gorman (@thesarahgorman) July 31, 2017