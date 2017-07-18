According to Victoria Murphy, the Daily Mirror’s royal correspondent, Middleton joked about having baby number three.

“Kate was given a present for a newborn today and joked to William: ‘We will just have to have more babies,’” Murphy reported via Twitter.

Though Twitter users went crazy over the suggestion the royals might add another child to their adorable brood, Murphy doesn’t think that means Middleton wants another prince or princess.

“I expect she joked about it because it’s not something they’re serious about, but never say never,” the correspondent tweeted. In the meantime, we’ll just fawn over the color-coordinated outfits Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore when they arrived in Warsaw on Monday.

Kacper Pempel / Reuters Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland on July 17.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went child-free for their stops on the second day of their Poland tour.

On Tuesday morning, the two paid their respects at the former Nazi concentration camp Stutthof and later spoke with survivors of the camp.

Marek, Maria and Czesław are all former Stutthof prisoners who spoke to The Duke and Duchess about their experiences of the camp. pic.twitter.com/f3ibZRysuw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 18, 2017

Later on in the day, Prince William and Kate visited Gdansk, where they were greeted by excited crowds.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Crowds waiting on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton, gather with people at the town market square during their visit to Poland, on July 18 in Gdansk.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The royal wave in action.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any more royal baby news.