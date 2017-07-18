STYLE
07/18/2017 01:48 pm ET

The Duchess of Cambridge Reportedly Joked About Having Another Baby

🚨 POSSIBLE ROYAL BABY ALERT 🚨

By Carly Ledbetter

During Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of Poland on Monday, Catherine made a fun little slip that’s got the internet going wild.

According to Victoria Murphy, the Daily Mirror’s royal correspondent, Middleton joked about having baby number three.

“Kate was given a present for a newborn today and joked to William: ‘We will just have to have more babies,’” Murphy reported via Twitter. 

Though Twitter users went crazy over the suggestion the royals might add another child to their adorable brood, Murphy doesn’t think that means Middleton wants another prince or princess. 

“I expect she joked about it because it’s not something they’re serious about, but never say never,” the correspondent tweeted. In the meantime, we’ll just fawn over the color-coordinated outfits Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore when they arrived in Warsaw on Monday. 

Kacper Pempel / Reuters
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland on July 17. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went child-free for their stops on the second day of their Poland tour.

On Tuesday morning, the two paid their respects at the former Nazi concentration camp Stutthof and later spoke with survivors of the camp. 

Later on in the day, Prince William and Kate visited Gdansk, where they were greeted by excited crowds. 

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Crowds waiting on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. 
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton, gather with people at the town market square during their visit to Poland, on July 18 in Gdansk. 
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The royal wave in action. 

 We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any more royal baby news. 

The HuffPost Lifestyle newsletter will make you happier and healthier, one email at a time. Sign up here.

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Kate Middleton's Most Stylish Looks
Suggest a correction
Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Kate Middleton Duchess Of Cambridge
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
The Duchess of Cambridge Reportedly Joked About Having Another Baby

CONVERSATIONS