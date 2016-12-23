The Duchess of Cambridge had quite a year. She worked to end stigma surrounding mental illness, showed off her photography chops, hiked a huge mountain in Bhutan without a visible trace of sweat, hung out with the Obamas, guest edited The Huffington Post, wore tiaras, shopped at a thrift store, took a selfie with Serena Williams... the list goes on.
As usual, the former Kate Middleton did it all with the utmost style and poise. We should know, as we’ve spent many an hour this year tracking her every move.
It’s difficult to choose a favorite between the many dresses she wore (and re-wore) in 2016, so we’ve laid out our top 11 for you to choose from. We’re partial to the white Self Portrait gown, but that’s likely because we now know Kate has at least one item in her closet that none other than Paris Hilton has in hers.
Take a look and pick your favorite below.
Also on HuffPost
HuffPost Lifestyle is a daily newsletter that will make you happier and healthier — one email at a time. Learn more