The British royal family celebrated Easter together on Sunday, but if we didn’t know any better we might think the Duchess of Cambridge was dressed as a first lady for Halloween.
The media phenomenon formerly known as Kate Middleton gave us major Jackie Kennedy vibes in a cream dress coat, pillbox hat and matching pumps.
The sweet hat, which she wore over a rare updo, was adorably adorned with a bow in the back.
Seriously, the similarities are pretty uncanny.
Swoon. Check out the rest of the family below.
