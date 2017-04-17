STYLE
04/17/2017 04:00 pm ET

The Duchess of Cambridge Went Full Jackie O For Easter

Two words: Pillbox hat.

By Jamie Feldman

The British royal family celebrated Easter together on Sunday, but if we didn’t know any better we might think the Duchess of Cambridge was dressed as a first lady for Halloween.

The media phenomenon formerly known as Kate Middleton gave us major Jackie Kennedy vibes in a cream dress coat, pillbox hat and matching pumps.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Jackie or Kate?
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
So classic.

The sweet hat, which she wore over a rare updo, was adorably adorned with a bow in the back. 

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
It's just as pretty close up, no? 
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Want. That. Updo. 

Seriously, the similarities are pretty uncanny. 

Bert Morgan via Getty Images
Jackie Kennedy in 1961. 

Swoon. Check out the rest of the family below. 

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Peter and Autumn Phillips and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Peter Nicholls / Reuters
Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence
JONATHAN BRADY via Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and her son James
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor
Peter Nicholls / Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

