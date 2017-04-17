The British royal family celebrated Easter together on Sunday, but if we didn’t know any better we might think the Duchess of Cambridge was dressed as a first lady for Halloween.

The media phenomenon formerly known as Kate Middleton gave us major Jackie Kennedy vibes in a cream dress coat, pillbox hat and matching pumps.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Jackie or Kate?

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images So classic.

The sweet hat, which she wore over a rare updo, was adorably adorned with a bow in the back.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images It's just as pretty close up, no?

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Want. That. Updo.

Seriously, the similarities are pretty uncanny.

Bert Morgan via Getty Images Jackie Kennedy in 1961.

Swoon. Check out the rest of the family below.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Peter and Autumn Phillips and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence

JONATHAN BRADY via Getty Images Sophie, Countess of Wessex and her son James

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor