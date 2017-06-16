STYLE
Duchess Kate's Nautical Outfit Is So Perfect, It's Funny

J.Crew and Zara FTW.

By Jamie Feldman

We’re sailing away ― straight to J. Crew to copy the Duchess of Cambridge’s latest style win. 

The former Kate Middleton visited the a sailing event for children at Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London Friday. She dressed on theme in a pair of nautical-inspired J. Crew trousers and shoes with a white Zara blazer. 

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

As you might have guessed, the $138 wool sailor pants and $278 tweed Avery heels are already sold out on the J. Crew website.

But don’t let that take the wind out of your sails ― the brand has plenty of sailor-inspired items still available, any of which might look delightful with this similar Zara blazer ($99.90). Like these pants: 

JCrew
L to R: Petite striped sailor pant, now $94.99, Teddie sailor pant in skinny stripe, now $69.99, sailor pant in heavy linen, now $59.99, Billie demi-boot crop sailor jean, now $59.99.
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

The look is so on point, it’s actually funny. Isn’t that right, Kate?

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Sail on, stylish sailor. 

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

