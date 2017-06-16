We’re sailing away ― straight to J. Crew to copy the Duchess of Cambridge’s latest style win.

The former Kate Middleton visited the a sailing event for children at Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London Friday. She dressed on theme in a pair of nautical-inspired J. Crew trousers and shoes with a white Zara blazer.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

As you might have guessed, the $138 wool sailor pants and $278 tweed Avery heels are already sold out on the J. Crew website.

But don’t let that take the wind out of your sails ― the brand has plenty of sailor-inspired items still available, any of which might look delightful with this similar Zara blazer ($99.90). Like these pants:

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

The look is so on point, it’s actually funny. Isn’t that right, Kate?

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Sail on, stylish sailor.