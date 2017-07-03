Kate Middleton Is Rocking A New Hairdo In Time For A Summer Trip

The Duchess of Cambridge is ready for the heat with a new, lighter, hairstyle.

Kate Middleton was spotted at Wimbledon on Monday with a shorter, wavy style. Middleton embraced the summer air in the royal viewing box and watched as No. 1 Andy Murray competed in the tennis tournament.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

It’s easy to imagine why the mother of two would want a shorter style. Her new shoulder-length cut must be easier to manage in the summer heat, and with two toddlers to run after.

Middleton is set to go on a family trip to Germany and Poland from July 17 to July 21. The short-but-sweet royal tour will include stops in Berlin, Warsaw and Hamburg before the family returns to London.

“The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to this tour and are delighted with the exciting and varied programme that has been put together for it,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told E!. “They have decided that their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week.”

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

A refreshing change before a trip is another great reason to go short for the summer.