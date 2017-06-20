STYLE
06/20/2017 04:30 pm ET

Adorable New Photos Of Will And Kate Will Give You Royal Wedding Déjà Vu

Relive the magic, one McQueen dress at a time.

By Jamie Feldman

We’d all love to repeatedly relive the magic that was Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding. And it looks like they’ve done just that.

Will and the former Kate Middleton attended the Royal Ascot in Ascot, England on Tuesday in looks that were only slightly less fancy than what they wore to their nuptials in 2011.  

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
GAH too cute. 

Kate even stuck to wearing Alexander McQueen, the fashion house that designed her iconic wedding gown, for the occasion. She looked lovely in a white lace dress and matching fascinator. Will looked like a groom handsome in a suit and large top hat. 

Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Dressed to the nines. 
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
What's so funny?
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Sigh. The look of love. 

When Will and Kate weren’t busy looking painfully adorable, Kate was engaging in one of her other strong suits, managing to kiss people hello while also wearing an elaborate headpiece. 

Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Greeting Zara Phillips.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Squeal. 
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
The name tag, as if people don't know what her name is already.

Can you say “vow renewals?”

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
<3 <3 <3 

Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

