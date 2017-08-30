STYLE
The Duchess Of Cambridge Looks Like Pure Magic Visiting Princess Diana's Memorial Garden

Diana's garden isn't the only thing wowing us today.

By Jamie Feldman

Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge visited the sunken garden at Kensington Palace Wednesday to see its transformation into a white garden honoring Princess Diana, who died 20 years ago on Aug. 31. 

Though it was a rainy day at the palace, the former Kate Middleton lit up the place in a long-sleeved, floral green and orange Prada dress and nude pumps. 

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Gorgeous in green.

She even managed to maintain her garden chic look while handling a large and unwieldy umbrella.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images
Visiting the garden. 

Who cares if she maybe can't get it through the door?

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
It's just magic. 
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images
What's so funny?
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images
The garden looks beautiful. 
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images
Swoon.

And let’s not even talk about the fact that her hair is pretty much perfect despite the weather. Let’s just not. 

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
How?

William and Harry were later seen placing flowers on a memorial on the gates of the palace, where many members of the public have already left tributes.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
Reading well wishes and tributes. 

The sunken garden inside was done up in “white roses, white Diana tulips, white hyacinth, forget-me-nots and other favorites of Diana,” ABC reports, and was designed with some of her most iconic white outfits in mind.

It’s truly a breathtaking sight. 

NurPhoto via Getty Images
A stunning tribute. 

