The Duchess Of Cambridge Gives Good Shoulder In A Gorgeous Red Dress

Literally 💃 🏻 ..

By Jamie Feldman

While you were busy trying to copy the Duchess of Cambridge’s flawless royal tour style, she was busy copying the “woman dancing” emoji

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻 

The former Kate Middleton attended a garden party in honor of the queen’s birthday with Prince William in Berlin on Wednesday, looking stylish in an off-the-shoulder red Alexander McQueen dress. 

Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images
Cheers to this amazing look.

She paired the look with the nude version of the fun Prada heels she wore recently in London, her shorter haircut beautifully coiffed.

Is it just us or is the duchess getting edgier everyday?

Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images
POOL New / Reuters
Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images
POOL New / Reuters
POOL New / Reuters

Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

