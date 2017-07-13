You might want to put on a pair of sunglasses before looking at all the bling in this post.
The former Kate Middleton was among the bejeweled attendees at a state dinner for Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia at Buckingham Palace Wednesday. She wore a low-cut, pale pink lace Marchesa gown that looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale.
She topped the look with the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, which technically belongs to Queen Elizabeth II but is best known as one of Princess Diana’s go-to tiaras. Kate has worn it a few times before. Her jaw-dropping ruby and diamond necklace was also borrowed from the queen.
Queen Letizia and Queen Elizabeth II also wore breathtaking jewels. The two women wore tiaras ― Letizia in a fleur de lys tiara from the Spanish royal family’s collection and Elizabeth in what’s known as her Brazilian aquamarine parure.
We’re loving the pale pink color on Kate, one she has opted to wear for recent special occasions, like the dress she wore to her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May. Check out the full looks in this clip:
Sigh. In the battle of the bling, we are all winners.
CONVERSATIONS