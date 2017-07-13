You might want to put on a pair of sunglasses before looking at all the bling in this post.

The former Kate Middleton was among the bejeweled attendees at a state dinner for Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia at Buckingham Palace Wednesday. She wore a low-cut, pale pink lace Marchesa gown that looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale.

The Duchess of Cambridge in Diana's Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, and a pale pink lace Marchesa gown #SpainStateVisit pic.twitter.com/R2iSctgDtF — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) July 12, 2017

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Stunning.

Loving this pink colour Kate! pic.twitter.com/ysagdTVBWd — Kate Middleton Style (@KateMiddStyle) July 12, 2017

Queen Letizia and Queen Elizabeth II also wore breathtaking jewels. The two women wore tiaras ― Letizia in a fleur de lys tiara from the Spanish royal family’s collection and Elizabeth in what’s known as her Brazilian aquamarine parure.

POOL New / Reuters Wowza.

We’re loving the pale pink color on Kate, one she has opted to wear for recent special occasions, like the dress she wore to her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May. Check out the full looks in this clip:

Queen Letizia in the Fleur de Lys tiara, and the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by royals including the Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/sgUqchTH7u — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) July 12, 2017