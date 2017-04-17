Kate Upton Channels Old-School Britney Spears On 'Lip Sync Battle'

Kate Upton is in full Britney-mode for her “Lip Sync Battle” debut.
The supermodel channels none other than Britney Spears for an upcoming performance of “... Baby One More Time” on the show. She looks every bit the part in Spears’ now-iconic schoolgirl look, complete with a tied white button-down blouse and braided pigtails.
Upton, who goes head-to-head with Ricky Martin in the episode, admitted to some pre-show jitters.
“I’m definitely nervous. I’m going against Ricky Martin who does this for a living,” she said in an interview with Spike’s Elliott Morgan. But Upton made sure to practice her moves beforehand. “I dropped it like it was hot. A lot.”
Based on Chrissy Teigen’s reaction, the routine seems to be a crowd-pleaser.
Watch the full episode Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.
