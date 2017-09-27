Kate Winslet’s budding career as a hairstylist didn’t get off to a great start.

On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” the British actress told host Jimmy Fallon that cutting hair had been her back-up plan if she didn’t make it in the film business.

But the first time she cut a family friend’s hair, she ended up lopping off a part of his ear.

“I actually saw it fall,” said Winslet, who was promoting her upcoming movie, “The Mountain Between Us.” Despite the grisly encounter, Winslet said the pair still remained friends and it was now their “own special secret.”