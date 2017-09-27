ENTERTAINMENT
09/27/2017 09:22 am ET

That Time Hairstylist Kate Winslet Accidentally Cut Off A Friend's Ear

"I actually saw it fall."

By Lee Moran

Kate Winslet’s budding career as a hairstylist didn’t get off to a great start.

On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” the British actress told host Jimmy Fallon that cutting hair had been her back-up plan if she didn’t make it in the film business.

But the first time she cut a family friend’s hair, she ended up lopping off a part of his ear.

“I actually saw it fall,” said Winslet, who was promoting her upcoming movie, “The Mountain Between Us.” Despite the grisly encounter, Winslet said the pair still remained friends and it was now their “own special secret.”

Check out the full interview in the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Kate Winslet Style Evolution
PHOTO GALLERY
Kate Winslet Style Evolution
Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show Kate Winslet
That Time Hairstylist Kate Winslet Accidentally Cut Off A Friend's Ear

CONVERSATIONS