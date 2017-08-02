Katherine's Errands

When Katherine returned home – I wasn’t sure where she’d been -- she had apples, bananas, a loaf of bread and a few bottles of wine.

We had coffee, and I read something aloud from the paper.

When Katherine went out again, a few hours later, she returned with rope and a hammer and tape, and an idea about something I’d been struggling to write.

And then later still, she returned home with a bag overflowing with fresh vegetables, a few books, and a story about a political ally she’d encountered at the bookstore. Or maybe it was the parent of a long-ago friend of Ben’s. Or maybe someone we’d known in high school.

When I returned from my errands, there was a fresh pot of coffee. And when I looked out back, I realized that Katherine had laid the foundation for everything I’d been hoping for. She’d dug the trenches, assembled the forms, and poured the concrete. All while I wasn’t looking. I thought she had been watering the gardenias, and checking on the blackberries.

“How’d you know?” I asked.

She smiled subtly and said: “I listened to what you told me.”

When Katherine went out later, again, I realized, again, that I can’t live without her. So I went to work out back, building the life we’d dreamed of and agreed upon. I worked and worked and worked - although it was nearly effortless. As I worked, the dream changed a little with every measurement, with every swing of the hammer, with every bump of my head, and with every new coat of paint.

Katherine returned a few hours later with jelly doughnuts and a pie. “Nice work,” she said. She put on another pot of coffee, and grabbed a hammer. She had some big ideas of her own, all of which made things better.

After dinner, K and I shared a cigarette on the front porch, and talked about our progress. And then we lay down together for the night, and we dreamed some more.