Kathy Griffin Returns To The Stage Wearing A Donald Trump Mask, Naturally

Kathy Griffin performed for the first time since the now-infamous photo of her holding a fake, bloodied Donald Trump head went viral, and it appears she’s not done making jokes at the president’s expense.

The comedian returned to the stage to perform during the Best in Drag Show at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she made her entrance wearing (what else?) a Trump mask. As she walked onto the stage, Griffin held her middle fingers up in the air before throwing her mask to the ground.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner captured much of the show on video, which he shared on Twitter. (Griffin swears in some of the below clips.)

Making first public appearance, @kathygriffin takes stage at LA drag show wearing @realDonaldTrump mask, waving middle fingers in air. #BIDS pic.twitter.com/55QHdifqwP — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 9, 2017

During her set, Griffin addressed her controversy with Trump, laughing off death threats she received in the mail and even reading a letter she received from Billy Bush, who found himself in the middle of a Trump-related controversy of his own last year.

She also spoke out about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was recently the subject of a bombshell New York Times article detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him. Just hours before Griffin took the stage, Weinstein was officially fired from his production company, The Weinstein Company.

“The Weinstein thing is just f**king unbelievable, but I am not afraid to say anything because I don’t appear in movies, ever, and no one will ever put me in one,” Griffin said. “That guy seems to be what’s called a rapist. I’m using it as a broad term. There’s a lot of them and they are everywhere. So it’s time we started to f**king look out for each other because this shit has been going on for way too long.”

Her words were met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

While making light of death threats, @kathygriffin addresses Harvey Weinstein story; uses word rapist, says “they’re everywhere” in H’wood pic.twitter.com/ll6DOvC2Cc — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 9, 2017

Griffin left the audience with a “scandalous” cup of tea involving her former CNN New Year’s Eve co-host and friend, Anderson Cooper, who called Griffin’s photo “disgusting and completely inappropriate.” This past summer, Griffin admitted her friendship with Cooper didn’t survive the scandal.

“For some reason this gay sent me a letter,” Griffin said onstage. “He sent me a second letter and said he sent the copy to Anderson. It’s so heinous. It’s so over-the-top horrible that I admit it made me laugh out loud.”

The letter-writer used some colorful language to drag Anderson for “not supporting and backing Kathy Griffin after she had your back for years.” Watch Griffin read from the (very NSFW) letter below.

“I’m going to leave you with a cup of gay tea...and it involves @andersoncooper.” @kathygriffin reads letter they both received. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/VxqETeiKXO — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 9, 2017

Aside from Griffin, other stars such as Meryl Streep, Judi Dench and Rose McGowan have spoken out against Weinstein’s actions; the producer did not deny the allegations against him, but he did offer an apology in a strange statement.