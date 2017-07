Kathy Griffin 'Completely Exonerated' After Secret Service Investigation

Although Trump and Rosenstein cited Comey's handling of a probe into Hillary Clinton's private email server as a primary reason for his termination, Trump later admitted he considered Comey's pursuit of the investigation into Russian election meddling when making his decision. Trump also said he would have fired Comey regardless of the Justice Department's recommendation.



Legal and ethics experts immediately accused Trump of obstructing justice for firing an official whom he admitted he felt threatened by. Thanks in part to Comey's firing, the Justice Department would later appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation. Comey would also later be called to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.