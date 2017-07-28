Kathy Griffin 'Completely Exonerated' After Secret Service Investigation

Amid backlash for her Donald Trump photo shoot, Kathy Griffin is no longer under federal investigation by the Secret Service and has been “completely exonerated.
“The case is closed,” she tweeted on Friday.
The comedian came under ferocious scrutiny in May after she posed for a Tyler Shields shoot in which she holds a decapitated, bloodied prop head that mirrors President Trump’s likeness.
Even though she apologized soon after for going “too far,” CNN cut ties with her and the Secret Service opened an investigation into the incident. As a result, she was reportedly interviewed for over an hour.
During a press conference in June to address the incident, Griffin apologized once more, but also said she had received a number of “specific,” “detailed” death threats after the photos were released.
“You shouldn’t have to die for this,” Griffin said.
News that the investigation had ended came as a result of an AP fake news roundup, which debunked a story floating around the internet that Griffin could potentially face jail time as a result of the photos.
Griffin has mostly kept a low profile since the scandal, but has continued to post politically oriented content on her Twitter account.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Although Trump and Rosenstein cited Comey's handling of a probe into Clinton's private email server as a primary reason for his termination, Trump later admitted he considered Comey's pursuit of the Russia investigation when making his decision. Trump also said he would have fired Comey regardless of the Justice Department's recommendation.
"I faced great pressure because of Russia," said Trump. "That's taken off."
The president also faced intense criticism for his discussion of highly classified intelligence during the same meeting.
Trump later hinted repeatedly that Comey should be careful about discussing his firing, because he might have recorded their previous meetings, a move that some suggested amounted to witness intimidation. Trump later revealed there were no tapes.
The Justice Department later appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation. Comey would also be called to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
CONVERSATIONS