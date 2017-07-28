ENTERTAINMENT
07/28/2017 05:10 pm ET

Kathy Griffin 'Completely Exonerated' After Secret Service Investigation

The comedian was criticized following an insensitive Trump photo shoot.

By Maxwell Strachan

Amid backlash for her Donald Trump photo shoot, Kathy Griffin is no longer under federal investigation by the Secret Service and has been “completely exonerated. 

“The case is closed,” she tweeted on Friday.

The comedian came under ferocious scrutiny in May after she posed for a Tyler Shields shoot in which she holds a decapitated, bloodied prop head that mirrors President Trump’s likeness.

Even though she apologized soon after for going “too far,” CNN cut ties with her and the Secret Service opened an investigation into the incident. As a result, she was reportedly interviewed for over an hour.

During a press conference in June to address the incident, Griffin apologized once more, but also said she had received a number of “specific,” “detailed” death threats after the photos were released. 

“You shouldn’t have to die for this,” Griffin said.

News that the investigation had ended came as a result of an AP fake news roundup, which debunked a story floating around the internet that Griffin could potentially face jail time as a result of the photos. 

Griffin has mostly kept a low profile since the scandal, but has continued to post politically oriented content on her Twitter account.  

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

What Happened?

Trump fired Comey on May 9, days after Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and answered questions on a variety of topics, including Russian interference in the 2016 election. At the time of his firing, Comey was leading the FBI’s wide-reaching probe into possible collusion between Russia and Trump campaign officials.
Pool via Getty Images
Why Was He Fired?


Although Trump and Rosenstein cited Comey's handling of a probe into Clinton's private email server as a primary reason for his termination, Trump later admitted he considered Comey's pursuit of the Russia investigation when making his decision. Trump also said he would have fired Comey regardless of the Justice Department's recommendation.
Alex Wong via Getty Images
What was the fallout?

Although Trump and Rosenstein cited Comey's handling of a probe into Hillary Clinton's private email server as a primary reason for his termination, Trump later admitted he considered Comey's pursuit of the investigation into Russian election meddling when making his decision. Trump also said he would have fired Comey regardless of the Justice Department's recommendation.

Legal and ethics experts immediately accused Trump of obstructing justice for firing an official whom he admitted he felt threatened by. Thanks in part to Comey's firing, the Justice Department would later appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation. Comey would also later be called to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
How Has Trump Respond?

Trump met with Russian officials in the Oval Office the day after firing Comey, where he reportedly told Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Kislyak that Comey was "a real nut job."
"I faced great pressure because of Russia," said Trump. "That's taken off."

The president also faced intense criticism for his discussion of highly classified intelligence during the same meeting.
Trump later hinted repeatedly that Comey should be careful about discussing his firing, because he might have recorded their previous meetings, a move that some suggested amounted to witness intimidation. Trump later revealed there were no tapes.
The Justice Department later appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation. Comey would also be called to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Getty
Suggest a correction
Maxwell Strachan Senior Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Ivanka Trump Donald Trump Kathy Griffin Tyler Shields
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Kathy Griffin 'Completely Exonerated' After Secret Service Investigation

CONVERSATIONS