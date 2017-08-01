Kathy Griffin Shaves Her Head To Support Sister Fighting Cancer

Kathy Griffin went bald for a beautiful reason.

The beleaguered comedian shaved off her hair in solidarity with her sister Joyce Griffin, who’s undergoing chemotherapy in her cancer battle, according to outlets.

Journalist Yashar Ali posted photos of Griffin with her new look on Monday, including one with their mother, Maggie Griffin, expressing surprise.

But it’s believed the performer actually chopped off her locks about a week ago, Entertainment Tonight reported in the segment above.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

After the pics appeared on Twitter, Griffin’s mom gave the comic a shout-out as a “wonderful human being.”

My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being https://t.co/sEEDEBXMoR — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) July 31, 2017

According to People, Griffin lost her older brother Gary to cancer in 2014.

The recent photo shoot should have a more positive effect than the Griffin images that circulated online in May. She faced intense backlash and a Secret Service investigation in May after a photo shoot in which she held a fake bloody head of President Donald Trump.