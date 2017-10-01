Katiah's HuffPost Questionaire

NYC-based rapper and producer, Katiah takes time out to answer a few questions for the Huffington Post; ranging from origins of his name, his friendship with Redman, his career in snowboarding as well as his days at Fat Beats.

Katiah brings forth an original brand of hip-hop. This video was filmed by HipHoptions & all beats in the video were supplied by Katiah. Listen to more of his music here on his soundcloud.