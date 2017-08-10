Add breakup coach to Katy Perry’s already super impressive resume.

Earlier this week, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer was a guest on the podcast “Conversations with Delilah,” and she got real about how she moves on after a breakup ― specifically, how she fights the urge to text an ex.

I was so excited to visit with the one and only @KatyPerry. I love this young woman so much. Listen here --> https://t.co/Wjq6LiID7m pic.twitter.com/A2ESQ4UKFE — Delilah (@delilahradio) August 7, 2017

“I’ve been in that cycle before in a relationship and it had kind of reignited the relationship, and there’s only so many times you can reignite the relationship or want to or should and sometimes you just need to write it and never send it,” she said. “It’s just that exercise — that cathartic exercise.”

Perry even co-wrote a song about the struggle to not send an ex text ― it’s called “Save As Draft” ― on her recent album “Witness.”

“I could just throw a line to you // But I should let sleeping dogs lie // ’Cause I know better, baby // I write it // Erase it // Repeat it // But what good will it do to reopen the wound? // So I take a deep breath and I save as draft”

In the end, Perry told Delilah not pressing send is all about self-control.

“I like drafting and then sleeping on it, because, for me, my emotions get very heightened in the evening [and] then in the morning when I wake up, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m so glad I didn’t send that!” she said. “I can get through another day without this situation.’”