Duck And Cover, Katy Perry Is Hosting The VMAs

We still haven’t fully recovered from Miley Cyrus hosting the MTV Video Music Awards, so forgive us if we’re the slightest bit triggered by the news of another problematic fave with a blonde crop taking over the duties this year.

That’s right, Katy Perry has been tapped to host the MTV Video Music Awards, as well as perform during the ceremony, it was announced Thursday.

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids,” Perry wrote alongside a video promo for the ceremony.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

The nominees were announced earlier this week with Perry scoring five nods for Best Pop, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for “Chained to the Rhythm,” as well as Best Art Direction for “Bon Appetit” and Best Collaboration with Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean for “Feels.”

“We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs,” Bruce Gillmer, Viacom’s head of music and music talent for Global Entertainment Group, said in a statement. “She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

It’s safe to say that Taylor Swift will most likely be skipping the festivities this year.